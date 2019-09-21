A secret bombing mission, a crash-landing in China and a bold escape open the newest biography from the South Dakota State Historical Society.
“The First Strike: Doolittle Raider Don Smith” by Paul Higbee takes readers far from the South Dakota plains as he details the role of South Dakota World War II pilot Donald G. (Don) Smith in the legendary American military venture known as the Doolittle Raid.
Commanding Plane Fifteen, a B-25 nicknamed the “TNT,” the 24-year-old Smith successfully led his squad to their target in Japan and after a watery landing to safety through Japanese-occupied territory in China. Seven months after the Doolittle Raid, he died in an airplane crash during a routine exercise over the English countryside.
You have free articles remaining.
“Smith’s story reflects lives forever altered by wartime experiences, whether on land or in the air, and Paul Higbee highlights Smith’s transformation from South Dakota boy to American hero,” says Nancy Tystad Koupal, director of the South Dakota Historical Society Press.
Higbee is a longtime contributor to South Dakota Magazine and holds degrees from the University of Notre Dame and Black Hills State University, where he serves on the advisory board for the Leland D. Case Library for Western Historical Studies. Higbee now lives in the Black Hills.
“First Strike” can be ordered from the South Dakota Historical Society Press at sdhspress.com or by calling 605-773-6009.