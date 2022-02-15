State House amends local lawmaker's ivermectin legislation

A bill authored by Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, that reaffirms a physician's right to use ivermectin for patients passed the state House of Representatives on Monday by a vote of 40-28, but only after the bill was amended to require a prescription.

In its original form, HB 1267 would have allowed medical professionals to dispense ivermectin to patients with or without a prior prescription.

Jensen's original bill to allow for dispensing ivermectin with or without a prior prescription was opposed by the South Dakota State Medical Association, the South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health.

During a Feb. 10 hearing in the House Health and Human Services Committee, Jensen said he authored the bill because he had heard that some medical providers were facing backlash over prescribing ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.

"This bill would provide immediate relief for front-line doctors via protection from retribution and by allowing for the use of another viable means to treat and prevent further spread of SARS-CoV-2," Jensen said.

During testimony, Rapid City resident Kevin Hunter said he spent four months in the hospital with COVID-19 and was treated with remdesivir and placed on a ventilator, both against his wishes. He said he would have liked to have had ivermectin available to him, but his wife, Stephanie Hunter, said doctors refused to use the anti-parasitic drug for an off-label purpose.

"I was told over and over again, ‘If I give this to you, I will lose my license, I will be fired,'” she said.

At the committee meeting, an amendment was discussed to remove the words "with or without a prescription" from Jensen's bill and change the word "dispense" to "prescribe." Concerns were heard from committee members that distributing ivermectin without a prescription could be dangerous.

Jensen opposed the amendment in committee.

"That would neuter the bill," Jensen said.

The amendment did not proceed through committee. The House Health and Human Services Committee passed Jensen's original bill with a narrow vote of 7-6.

The full House of Representatives heard the bill on Monday. Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, offered the amendment to remove "with or without a prescription" and removed the word "dispense" for "prescribe."

Rep. Paul Miskimins, R-Mitchell, is a retired dentist who opposed the bill even with the amendment. He called the bill an "attack on our health care system."

"I do not believe it is good policy for this body (the House) to take any action on a specific drug. This is even more true when it is a drug that is to be used off-label," Miskimins said."I would ask you to put your trust in the FDA, the Board of Pharmacy and the medical community to have our best interest as the first concern for our public."

Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, said she believes there is a political reason that health care agencies and physicians are being restricted from authorizing ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

"Any argument against its use becomes purely political and probably financial as well," Howard said. "When a doctor and patient agree on a treatment plan, that's between them and it should stay between them."

The amended bill passed the House of Representatives, with a vote of 40-28. Rapid City Republican Reps. Mike Derby, Becky Drury and Jess Olson voted against the bill, while Jensen, Howard and Republican Reps. Chris Johnson, Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph voted in favor.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, is the prime sponsor of the bill.

Ivermectin is a anti-parasitic drug that has been in use since the 1970s for veterinary infections. It was approved in 1987 as a treatment for human parasitic infections and the two scientists who discovered the drug were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2015 “for their discoveries concerning a novel therapy against infections caused by roundworm parasites," the Nobel Prize website states.

However, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, some conservative commentators and a few medical practitioners have touted ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The off-label use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 patients has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA's website, currently available data "do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19," although clinical trials are ongoing.

The National Institutes of Health said for ivermectin to be effective in treating COVID-19, it "would require administration of doses up to 100-fold higher than those approved for use in humans."

Ivermectin's manufacturer, Merck, released a statement saying its scientists are "carefully examining the findings of all available and emerging studies of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 for evidence of efficacy and safety." However, Merck notes that there is "no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies," and that there was no "meaningful evidence" of clinical activity or clinical efficacy for COVID-19 patients. The drug manufacturer also questioned the safety risks of using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.