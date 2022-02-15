 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

State House passes parental rights bill on 63-5 vote

  • 0
capitol rotunda

The South Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill Monday that supporters say will shore up the rights of parents to make decisions for their children.

House Bill 1246 passed without floor debate, 63-5. The text of the bill as it was amended in a committee hearing is just one sentence: "The fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of a child rests with the parents or court appointed guardian."

But the bill is among those that other states are considering following controversies over education curricula and critical race theory, with some parents objecting to the teaching of certain materials.

Rep. Sue Peterson, the bill's sponsor, said the law would ensure that parents have a "fundamental" right that could not be demoted by the judiciary as an ordinary right.

"That has been done in 24 courts around the nation," said Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican who serves on the House Education Committee.

People are also reading…

While advocates for parental choice laws have framed them as transparency bills, education groups have expressed concern that curricula are being politicized.

Peterson said the bill would not conflict with laws preventing parental abuse or custody issues.

The bill must still pass through another committee meeting and floor vote in the Senate.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Developers in Rapid Valley get TIFs and land trades with the city. Give something back, build a park, walking path or something to enhance qua…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Regarding the shooting range, Game, Fish & Parks should be protecting game, fish and the land. The accumulation of lead will seep into the…

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre out of court over civil sex assault claim

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News