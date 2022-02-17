 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

State House passes Super Tuesday presidential primary bill

  • 0
Pandora Papers-States-Explainer
Erin Bormett

PIERRE | The South Dakota House on Thursday passed a proposal to move the state's presidential primary elections to Super Tuesday in hopes of gaining the state greater attention from White House hopefuls.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber on a 41 to 26 vote and will next proceed to the Senate. It would move the state's presidential primaries to “the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March,” better known as Super Tuesday when the greatest number of states hold their primaries and caucuses.

Republican Rep. Drew Dennert, who brought the proposal, pointed out that South Dakota's presidential primaries, which are currently held in June, have little consequence because a nominee has usually run away with the nomination by that point.

"We aren’t even giving our voters a voice,” he said.

He faced objections from fellow Republicans that separating the presidential primary from other primary elections would dampen turnout in those elections.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Regarding the shooting range, Game, Fish & Parks should be protecting game, fish and the land. The accumulation of lead will seep into the…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News