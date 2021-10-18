State House speaker wants taxpayers to pay legal fees in transparency dispute

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is no legal basis for the Speaker’s actions and I will not support any expenditure of taxpayer funds on this behavior," he wrote in the email obtained by The Associated Press.

Gosch replied by asserting that he was acting in his official capacity as speaker when he made the decision not to release the names and he expected the attorney general to represent him if the state Supreme Court considers the lawsuit. He added that a meeting of the Legislature's Executive Board “would not be appropriate at this time” because the court has not yet indicated whether it will hear the lawsuit.

Gosch said Monday that Schoenbech “basically is just wrong on everything” in the matter.

Rep. Steve Haugaard, the previous speaker, was represented by the attorney general's office when he was sued in 2019 for barring a lobbyist from the chamber's floor. However, Haugaard had to personally pay for the lobbyist's legal fees after the two entered a settlement agreement.

Meanwhile, the media organizations are asking the Supreme Court to order the Legislature to halt plans for the special session, which is slated for Nov. 9, until the litigation is resolved.

