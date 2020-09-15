State investigators will release investigation into attorney general’s crash, Noem says

Ravnsborg said he left the event around 9:15 p.m and DPS said he crashed near Highmore around 10:30 p.m. It takes one hour and seven minutes to drive from the restaurant to the crash site, according to Google Maps. Photos by the Argus Leader show the crash occurred on a straight and flat stretch of highway near street lamps and a few businesses.

Ravnsborg said he didn’t drink any alcohol at the event.

“As the first persons there, and the last attendees to leave in the evening, we can personally attest to the fact that (we) did not observe the attorney general consume any alcohol,” the chairman and vice chairwomen of the Spink County Republican Party wrote on the group's Facebook page. We “offer our prayers and sympathies to the Boever family.”

The event was small and attendees sat at tables in the restaurant, according to photos posted by the group.

Ravnsborg said he hit what he thought was a large animal, likely a deer, after passing through Highmore. He said he immediately called 911 and was met by Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who helped him search the area.

Ravnsborg said his car was likely totaled and that Volek let him drive his personal car to Pierre.