State government has launched a campaign to tackle the methamphetamine epidemic.
The “Meth. We’re On It.’ campaign aims to bring awareness to those affected by addiction, while connecting community members who want to combat the issue locally, according to a press release from the Department of Social Services, which did not disclose the cost of the campaign.
“South Dakota’s meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in the news release. “It impacts every community in our state and threatens the success of the next generation. It is filling our jails and prisons, clogging our court systems, and stretching our drug treatment capacity while destroying people and their families. This is our problem, and together, we need to get on it.”
The state has already implemented meth task forces in Sioux Falls and Pennington County, which account for the majority of the state’s 2,242 arrests in the first eight months of this year. Additionally, Noem’s current budget includes more than $1 million in funding to support meth treatment services and more than $730,000 for school-based meth prevention programming.
In South Dakota, the number of 12-17-year-olds reported using meth in the past year was higher than the national average, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
The “Meth. We’re On It.” campaign includes materials to aid educators and parents in youth engagement that equips them with prevention tactics and other materials.
“The campaign is inclusive and empowering and establishes a movement for all South Dakotans to take an active role in keeping our state a great place to live,” Laurie Gill, South Dakota Secretary of the Department of Social Services, said in the news release. “We’re encouraging everyone to work together to eliminate meth.”
The campaign includes TV commercials, radio ads, billboards and social media use. The website, OnMeth.com, is a source for local resources targeting those who want to help the cause or need assistance in recovering from meth addiction.
“With about 83% of South Dakota’s 2019 court admissions for controlled substances being methamphetamine-related, it’s evident there’s a need for an aggressive approach to reduce use of the devastating drug,” Gill said.
For help with meth addiction, call 1-800-920-4343 or text “onmeth” to 898211, or visit OnMeth.com for a list of available resources and local treatment centers.