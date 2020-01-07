State lawmakers invite tribal leader to make State of the Tribes address

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota legislators have invited the Crow Creek Sioux tribal chairman to deliver the annual State of the Tribes address after some tribal leaders threatened to boycott a planned address by a member of Gov. Kristi Noem's cabinet.

Lawmakers on Monday invited Lester Thompson Jr. to deliver the address next week. Thompson hasn't responded yet.

The move is a switch from plans to have Secretary of Tribal Relations Dave Flute give it. The annual speech is supposed to promote cooperation between the state government and the tribes, but instead became a point of friction when tribal leaders objected to having a state employee give the speech.

Last week, some tribal leaders said they would hold their own event called the Great Sioux Nation Tribal address.

That event will still happen in Fort Pierre across the Missouri River from the Capitol but has been rescheduled for after the State of the Tribes address.