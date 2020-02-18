State lawmakers OK ban on plastic bans; bill awaits governor's signature
State lawmakers OK ban on plastic bans; bill awaits governor's signature

  • Updated
State Capitol House

The South Dakota state House of Representatives

 Johnny Sundby

PIERRE | The South Dakota House approved a bill Tuesday to block towns and cities from banning plastic bags, cups and straws.

The Senate has already approved the bill, so it moves to Gov. Kristi Noem for action. A spokeswoman for the governor didn't immediately reply to an email asking the governor's position.

Retail groups supported the ban on plastics bans, saying they make it more expensive for stores to supply alternatives. State lawmakers said they wanted to preempt local bans.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender criticized the bill, calling it government overreach. Environmental groups and Democrats also opposed the bill.

The idea of a plastics ban gained some traction in Sioux Falls after the Big Sioux River flooded last year and left plastic bags strung in trees and bushes.

The House passed on a 46-24 vote Tuesday, its second try after failing by three votes in the chamber last week.

