State lawmakers opposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that will bring $2.8 billion to S.D.

South Dakota can expect to receive more than $2.8 billion after the U.S. House of Representatives approved an infrastructure package Friday worth $1.2 trillion.

The bipartisan measure passed the House Friday in a 228-206 vote. U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., voted against the bill.

"I appreciate that the infrastructure package is largely focused on roads, bridges, and hard infrastructure, but $1.2 trillion isn’t a number I can support. [Friday’s] bill relies on one-time funding sources that will create a massive fiscal cliff in a few years," Johnson said in a statement Friday.

The massive bill is the largest expansion of U.S. infrastructure investment in decades, placing more than $555 billion in new spending toward roads, bridges, internet capabilities, airports and other projects.

According to numbers from the White House, South Dakota's piece of the infrastructure bill more than $is 2.8 billion, with additional funding opportunities through competitive federal grants.

South Dakota has 1,038 bridges and 2,031 miles of highway that are in "poor condition," the White House said in August. Based on formula funding alone, the state would expect to receive $1.9 billion for highways and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years.

The state will also receive $124 million over five years to improve public transportation options and $29 million over five years to support expanded electronic vehicle charging stations.

One of the largest identified needs in South Dakota is expanding broadband internet capabilities in rural areas, something Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has highlighted through her own initiatives like "Connect SD" and a plan announced in August to invest in the state's broadband needs using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The infrastructure bill passed by Congress on Friday will include a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across South Dakota. The bill also includes defining eligibility requirements for South Dakotans to receive the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, a program that will help 205,000 low-income residents in the state to afford internet access.

South Dakota will also receive $355 million over five years to improve water infrastructure, $19.6 million to protect against wildfires and $11.7 million to protect the state against cyberattacks.

Airports across South Dakota will receive approximately $82 million for infrastructure development over the next five years.

One part of the infrastructure package that South Dakota will not receive is a portion of $66 billion for improvements to Amtrak's national railroad routes. Amtrak bypasses South Dakota and Wyoming, the only states in the contiguous United States that do not have passenger rail service.

According to the Associated Press, the five-year spending package would be paid for by tapping $210 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief aid and $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid some states have halted, along with an array of smaller pots of money, like petroleum reserve sales and spectrum auctions for 5G services.

When the U.S. Senate passed the bill in August, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., voted against it.

"For months, senators from both sides of the aisle engaged in good-faith negotiations to produce an infrastructure bill for the Senate to consider, and I applaud them for their tireless efforts,” Thune said at the time. “I have said from the very beginning that this bill should be fully paid for, and unfortunately, that is not the case. While I support investments in our nation’s infrastructure, I could not support this final product that will further increase the national debt and financially burden future generations.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., was part of the bipartisan team who crafted the infrastructure bill, although he would later come out against the package. He was absent from the Senate on the day of the August vote, joining his wife, Jean, during her treatment for cancer. Jean Rounds died from cancer on Nov. 2.

While he was with his wife in August, Rounds issued a statement saying he opposed the final version of the infrastructure measure.

“The goal of bipartisan negotiations is to find areas of agreement and while that may require us to seek compromise on policy, it’s important that we never compromise on principles," Rounds said at the time. "As we combed through the legislative text of this 2,702 page bill and the subsequent amendments, there were many sections that I believe contradict the values of the people of South Dakota who sent me to Washington. With that in mind, I could not in good conscience support this legislation in its final form.”

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

