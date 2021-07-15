State lawmakers postpone marijuana subcommittee meeting

The Adult-Use Marijuana Study Subcommittee will meet in September after its August meeting was postponed.

Amanda Marsh, Principal Research Analyst with the South Dakota Legislative research Council, said the meeting was canceled at the direction of Chair Rep. Hugh Bartels.

The September meeting was already on the schedule for 10 a.m. vie electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol building in Pierre.

Members of the subcommittee include Reps. Shawn Bordeaux, Kirk Chaffee, Mike Derby, Mary Fitzgerald, Tim Goodwin, Rhonda Milstead, Tina Mulally and Mark Willadsen, and Sens. Helene Duhamel, Michael Rohl, Arthur Rusch and David Wheeler.

The Marijuana Interim Committee is still scheduled to meet Aug. 4.

