State lawmakers recommend changes to voter-approved medical marijuana measure

Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch predicted marijuana would be a hot topic once again in next year's legislative session, saying he was expecting a “wealth of marijuana legislation.”

He said that allowing medical marijuana users to grow cannabis in their homes would result in a black market for the drug, especially if there is no cap on the number of plants allowed.

Deutsch argued that when voters passed the initiated measure last year, they were voting on whether they generally wanted the state to legalize medical marijuana, but the law also contains 95 sections that impact schools, local governments and law enforcement.

“I want medical marijuana to be accessible to anyone who qualifies for it," he said. “But I do want to put up guardrails and gutters to provide safety for South Dakotans that don’t need it and don’t need to be exposed to it, especially our children.”

However, Democratic Rep. Linda Duba charged that the recommendations amount to gutting key provisions of a law that was “carefully crafted” and reflected the will of voters.

She said, “I’m tired of people saying they are following the will of the people, then they turn right around and say we know better what you meant, so we’re going to restrict here, here and here."

