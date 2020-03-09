State lawmakers rewrite, pass hemp bill

Streamlined permitting

The Legislature cleared Noem's proposal to streamline the decision-making process for county permits.

The governor pitched the bill to lawmakers this year as a way to “set the rules of the game” for permit decisions and encourage economic growth in rural communities. The bill paves the way for feedlots and other projects like wind farms and makes it more difficult for people to contest permit decisions once they are made.

The House amended one line of the bill to stipulate that permit decisions have to be made by a majority of the county board, not just those who are present at the meeting.

The House passed the bill on Monday, and it will next proceed to Noem's desk to be signed into law.

Crisis hotline

The House passed a proposal to require the statewide expansion of a crisis hotline designed for people in a mental crisis or struggling with addiction issues, but the House and Senate are at odds over who should pay for the bulk of its funding.