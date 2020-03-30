State lawmakers to consider 10 emergency bills today

SIOUX FALLS | Gov. Kristi Noem has asked South Dakota lawmakers to act today on 10 pieces of emergency legislation aimed at a months-long COVID-19 fight.

The emergency legislation covers a range of issues, including pushing local elections back until at least June, allowing the secretary of health to put restrictions on group gatherings and creating a fund of about $11 million for loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

All the bills have an emergency clause that would put them into effect immediately, which means they need a two-thirds majority to pass. They all have a sunset clause to expire later in the year. Lawmakers will also consider action on bills the governor has vetoed.

Most lawmakers won't be in the Capitol building today. They'll be hundreds of miles away, speaking and voting via a video call system. In the last week, legislative staff have scrambled to put together a teleconference system that will allow legislators to virtually signal when they want to speak and to cast their votes.

Here is what Noem is asking from lawmakers:

ELECTIONS