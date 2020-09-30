State laws will make it difficult to prosecute Ravnsborg in crash that killed man, lawyers say

Prosecutors would have to prove Ravnsborg was distracted by his phone at the time of the collision, Rensch said. Even if Ravnsborg had glanced at his phone to check a text message or phone call, that doesn’t necessarily mean he was being reckless, despite a new South Dakota law making nearly any phone use while driving a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Ravnsborg said in his statement that he has turned over two cell phones to investigators.

If Ravnsborg had been falling asleep at the wheel, there’s not much prosecutors can do as there is no law against driving while tired in South Dakota.

Ravnsborg had driven at least 190 miles that day to and from a political event in Redfield; the day prior, he had traveled from Pierre to Rapid City and back and arrived home after 1 a.m., according to his Facebook page.

“I don’t really see fatigue as the $64,000 answer,” Rensch said. “Unless somebody’s saying, ‘I was so tired I just kept falling asleep,’ and things like that. It depends on what somebody says, but I don’t think fatigue is a person’s way into a criminal conviction.”