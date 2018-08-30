A 3 percent increase in tax revenues collected thus far is another indication the 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally saw more attendance than the 2017 event.
As of Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Revenue has collected nearly $1.29 million in taxes from temporary vendors at the motorcycle rally, according to a release from the City of Sturgis.
The state sales tax accounted for the majority of collections with $742,181. At this time last year, the department collected $710,839 in state sales tax.
The department’s 2018 collections also include $245,019 in state tourism tax and $298,971 in municipal taxes.
“The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is an important event for South Dakota,” state revenue supervisor Lori Haupt said.
“The Department of Revenue works hard to make the sales tax process as smooth as possible for the vendors who attend the event. This process wouldn’t be possible without our valuable partnerships with fellow state agencies, our local county and municipal governments and vendors at the rally.”
Tax revenue increased in 2018, despite a slight drop in the number of temporary vendors at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally compared to 2017. The 2018 rally featured 1,011 temporary vendors, while the 2017 event had 1,058.
This year’s rally saw a 7.9 percent increase in vehicle traffic during the official 10-day run of the rally, from Aug. 3-12, according to South Dakota Dept. of Transportation figures.
The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $972,278 in tax from the 804 vendors present. The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City and Keystone, had 207 temporary vendors with $313,893 in total tax collected.
Taxes collected at the 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally included state sales, tourism, municipal sales and municipal gross receipts.