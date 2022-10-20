State minerals, environment board to wait on uranium vote

In-situ mining is where injection wells are used to pump groundwater fortified with oxygen and carbon dioxide into the ore deposits to dissolve uranium. The production wells are then used to pump the uranium-laden fluids to the surface for recovery. For the Dewey-Burdock Project, fluids from the production wells would be processed at two separate facilities at the mine site to extract and concentrate the uranium, according to a project description on the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources website.

The Dewey-Burdock Project is comprised of 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres. In December 2020, Powertech filed an amended and restated technical report and preliminary economic assessment. It shows that capital expenditures are estimated at $31.7 million, and the project could produce 14.3 million pounds of triuranium octoxide, a compound of uranium, over its 16 years of production.

Powertech has been in the permitting process to have water and mining rights for the project going through the Environmental Protection Agency, South Dakota Water Management Board and Nuclear Regulatory Commission for about 13 years — it first submitted a groundwater discharge plan application March 9, 2012 for land applications of treated wastewater.

Board chair Rexford Haag said Thursday he believes the board may be the last stop for final approval for the project. He said he thinks it best to wait until all other cases are sorted out before they make a decision.

Charles McGuigan with the Attorney General's office and works as the board's legal counsel, said the board asked him for an update on the different pieces of litigation concerning Powertech.

He said he was not directly involved with the cases, but would provide a legal review based on dockets and filings. He said this year, the Oglala Sioux Tribe has petitioned for a rehearing for a source material license through the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. It is currently in the D.C. Circuit with a response deadline of Nov. 18.

McGuigan said that case is somewhat driving all of the other cases.

"This is the one that once this gets decided, some of the other issues will start moving," he said.