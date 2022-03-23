State needs to spend hundreds of millions to upgrade prison system, report says

South Dakota's criminal corrections system needs more than a half-billion dollars worth of new buildings and upgrades in the coming years, according to warnings that have been coming from Gov. Kristi Noem in recent months.

And the statewide overhaul of the Department of Corrections facilities she's calling for includes abandoning the 141-year-old prison in Sioux Falls while building new places to incarcerate people from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills.

That's all based on findings in a 97-page report conducted last year by a Nebraska-based consultant hired by the state to find inefficiencies and shortcomings in existing prison facilities while identifying ways to optimize the way South Dakota houses inmates.

"I’m not going to ask you to spend $600 million for prisons today, but I am asking you to save additional reserves for it in the future," Noem told lawmakers in her budget address in December, citing the consultant report which cost the state $323,000.

Neither the governor's office nor the Department of Corrections accommodated multiple requests by the Argus Leader for an interview to discuss the consultant's reports, what's in it and which of the 24 specific recommendations for

But here's a look at what changes DLR Group is telling South Dakota to make, and the associated price tags that would come with them.

The South Dakota State Penitentiary is the state's oldest prison, towering over Sioux Falls from its bluff on what's now known as North Drive since 1881. And while its had modifications over the years, its age and layout configuration create challenges that hurt operational efficiency and make it "expensive to maintain."

That's why DLR Group suggests South Dakota build a brand new, 1,372-bed housing penitentiary somewhere in or around Sioux Falls. It would house inmates of varying security categories and require at least 160 acres of ground to accommodate the complex.

With more of South Dakota's inmate population requiring mental and physical health support services, a new facility would be designed with the latest trends in therapeutic and treatment environments in mind, according to DLR.

"These design concepts frequently include features such as improved acoustics, plentiful natural light, enhanced indoor air quality and exterior views," reads page 29 of the report, which also encourages the state to consider "biophilic designs," which means mimicking outdoor settings inside the prison.

Of the $338.5 million estimated costs of the project, about $205 million would be for the actual construction. Contingencies, architecture design, land acquisition and site development account for the rest of the projected expenses.

On the same campus as the state penitentiary, the Jamison Prison Annex that was built to absorb increasing male prison populations in the early 1990s had "no major shortcomings" and is in "good physical condition and operates in a secure and relatively efficient way," according to DLR Group.

But the consultant is still recommending millions in upgrades there.

The biggest ticket item DLR Group is calling for at the prison annex is an estimated $3.1 million remodel of existing courtyard space that would include a full-size gymnasium, bathrooms, storage, and inmate programming and support spaces.

The intake area of the annex could also be made to operate more securely, according to the report. The consultant recommends $2.5 million be spent revamping the existing intake/release processing area to include a vehicle sally port, a new processing and holding area, property storage, screening space and staff offices.

There's also recommendations that $1.5 million be invested to repurpose an area of the annex that was originally designed to be used as medical space.

Readying inmates for re-entry into society is increasingly a priority for the Department of Corrections, and housing inmates who are eligible to work while incarcerated near employment centers makes that more feasible.

That's why DLR Group recommends constructing some sort of work-release center for inmates in Sioux Falls.

But the consultant has two different suggestions on how that might look.

A 100-bed female community work center in Sioux Falls, with the ability to expand to 200 beds later, is anticipated to cost about $23 million. The report also indicates that a 300-bed male community work center with dormitory style housing could be built for just under $38 million.

"It is important that the location provides easy access to places of employment and public transportation," the report says.

Should DOC opt to build the work release center for male inmates in Sioux Falls, that would enable about 100 inmates who are right now in work-release programs housed at the Human Services Center in Yankton County to be relocated. And that would allow the state to build a smaller inmate housing complex at HSC than what's there now.

"The existing Yankton Community Work Center would be abandoned and returned to HSC," the report says of what would be a $28 million expense. "The new facility would include dormitory-style housing, all related support and programs spaces and be minimum security construction."

A second option that entails expanding the current facility at HSC to accommodate a new inmate processing center and more support and staffing space would cost about $13.2 million. That project would also have modifications made there to better comply with Americans With Disability Acts (ADA) requirements.

Modernizing the DOC's Springfield complex means, according to DLR Group, building a 300-bed complex to house low to medium security risk inmates is anticipated to cost $43.3 million.

But if that's not something the state wants to pursue, the DOC should at least consider an $8 million investment into the existing prison's underground utilities and kitchen space.

The report states the existing kitchen within a building on the prison campus called Montgomery Hall is "old and dated" and the underground utilities that service it are inadequate.

Other recommendations in the report include scaling down or entirely demolishing the existing women's prison in Pierre and relocating many of those inmates to Rapid City or Sioux Falls. But a third option, estimated at about $41 million, would have a new 250-bed unit built there.

Constructing a work release center for either males or females in Rapid City could also range from $18.7 million to $41.5 million, depending on capacity and location.

The Legislature this year created a fund to begin setting aside cash reserves that will eventually be used to pay for some of the projects being proposed by DLR Group. And it authorized special budget line items to enable land acquisition for a work-release center in the Black Hills, though construction costs and a specific project hasn't been approved.

A prison facilities summer study is anticipated to occur prior to any major projects being authorized.

