State of the State address to focus on 'aggressive' economic growth, Noem says

Gov. Kristi Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

After witnessing a tough year for the agriculture economy and South Dakota graduates leaving the state to find jobs, Noem said she will approach 2020 with an “aggressive model for our families.” Noem said she will use Tuesday's address to tout the state's low taxes, fiscal conservatism, and “reliable” workforce in a bid to attract business to the state.

“South Dakota is open for business and 2020 will be a year of going after opportunities for our families,” Noem told the AP on Sunday.

A report from the U.S. Congress's Joint Economic Committee last year found that South Dakota college graduates are leaving the state at a higher rate than nearly everywhere else. Noem said she is looking for ways to grow the state's bio-technology, cyber security and science industries so that engineering students from job offers from companies in state.

“I want every single child and family member to stay in the state if they want to,” she said.