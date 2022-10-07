State One-Stop Building officially opens in Rapid City

West River residents now have a new centralized location to seek services from seven state agencies in Rapid City.

An official ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration was held Friday morning at the South Dakota One-Stop Complex at 221 Mall Drive. Dignitaries included Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, Bureau of Administration Commissioner Scott Bollinger and Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill; along with representatives from the state Legislature, tribal government, Pennington County and the city of Rapid City.

The two-story, 100,000-square-foot building houses the Department of Social Services, Department of Health, Department of Human Services, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Revenue and South Dakota Lottery, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.

Construction began in March 2021. Several of the state agencies moved in and opened prior to Friday's ceremony. The South Dakota Lottery moved in August and the Department of Social Services began the move in September.

Rapid City-based Dream Design International developed the complex and will lease it back to the state, the company's CEO Hani Shafai said during the groundbreaking ceremony in March 2021. The South Dakota One-Stop Complex was designed by JLG Architects and built by Scull Construction Service. The cost of the project was not disclosed.

At Friday's grand opening, Shafai said the new building is some of the best work that his company has completed.

"It was not really because of us, but because of the people who are involved," he said. "The state staff and the leadership have contributed a lot to this project."

Bollinger said the space will allow for great collaboration between state agencies and will bring a better level of service to the citizens of South Dakota. Previously, the different agencies were located in multiple buildings across the city.

"Looking at One-Stop provides us a great opportunity to provide services for all those agencies that (by) standing alone, they can't provide for themselves. They'd be too cost prohibitive or just don't have the physical location to do it," he said. "By consolidating seven agencies into one location provides a better opportunity for our clients that they serve, so that they can come to one place and go see social services, or go see human services, or go see a lottery or whomever is in this building."

Gill said the collaborative spaces in the new building are a key benefit for all agencies. She said DSS deals with child protective services, which oftentimes means a certain level of security for the children involved. The new One-Stop building allows for that security, but also allows for comfortable facilities for children who may have had a traumatic experience.

"You can imagine our staff that are out there, sometimes in the middle of the night, working with kids that are trying to keep them safe. And sometimes they have to return here to this building with children and we need a safe environment," Gill said. "So all those thoughts were built into the design.

"And we have specific areas in the building that are designed to handle bringing in kids that are in trauma and how to best provide an environment that is safe, and yet a nice environment for them to be in so that we can get things stabilized."

Rhoden said the establishment of the One-Stop Building is an example of responsible government.

"The One-Stop here in Rapid City is another way that we are being responsible stewards of those taxpayer dollars. By consolidating our facilities, we streamline our leases and we lower the cost of taxpayers to operate these agencies. And we can use those savings to find better ways to serve the people of South Dakota in the future," he said.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting, Oglala Lakota Spiritual Elder Robert Rattling Chase provided a blessing on the new building and the people who work there with an offering of tobacco and prayer to the Creator, signaling the spiritual and cultural significance of the facility for all.