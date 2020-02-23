State opposes bill to eventually end video lottery

PIERRE | It was a discussion that pitted money against morality at the state capitol.

In the end, concerns about state revenue prevailed even though lawmakers learned that video lottery is helping create addicts in South Dakota.

House Bill 1250, which was defeated Friday in the House State Affairs Committee, would have created a video lottery repeal and replacement fund while also raising the state percentage of the video lottery take from 50% to 55%.

The state’s increased take would help start the fund which, according to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. John Mills, R-Volga, would provide enough money to help wean the state off the proceeds from video lottery in nine years.

“It just bugs me that we raise money off the addictions of people,” Mills said. “We’re weaning the state off the revenue and building a pool of revenue.”

Norman Woods of the Family Heritage Alliance said that 37% of the state’s revenue from gaming comes from problem gamblers. Woods recalled traveling out of state and telling someone he was from South Dakota. That person replied, “You guys are the ones with a casino on every corner.”