Nearly 90,000 less people visited South Dakota State Parks and Recreation Areas in 2018 compared with the year prior but officials say they aren't overly concerned.
The state Division of Parks and Recreation provided the numbers to the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Commission during their meeting last week in Pierre.
Bob Schneider, assistant director of the Division of Parks and Recreation, said while numbers are down compared with last year, 2017 was a record year for visitation in South Dakota State Parks and recreation areas.
He said the decrease in visitation numbers can be chalked up to a "poor shoulder season."
Snowstorms in April and October kept visitors away from parks. According to Schneider, visitation in April was down 40 percent from the year prior and 25 percent in October.
Attendance for the more than 60 parks and recreation areas in South Dakota dropped from 6,359,170 in 2017 to 6,269,741. Both numbers were taken through November of each year.
"You always want to see your numbers go up, but with how great we did in 2017, the numbers being down a little bit isn't overly concerning," Schneider said last week.
South Dakota's most popular state park, Custer State Park, saw an increase in attendance this year by roughly 30,000 people despite dealing with the cleanup from the massive Legion Lake Fire that started in December 2017.
More than 1.8 million people have visited Custer State Park in 2018. Custer also brought in nearly $7 million in revenue for the state for the second consecutive year.
Schneider said Custer State Park staff did a great job getting the word out that the park was still open after the fire and much of the developed area of the park was unaffected.
The overall dip in attendance for the parks correlated with a dip in purchased entrance permits for the parks. Those were down by more than 10,000 units this year compared with last. Though units were down, revenue from those permits actually increased by nearly $40,000 from the year prior.
Still, revenue totals for the state division of Parks and Recreation topped $17.4 million, a 2 percent increase over the year prior.