State park fees to increase Jan. 1 in South Dakota
alert top story

State park fees to increase Jan. 1 in South Dakota

Sylvan Lake

Visitors at Sylvan Lake in Custer State Park.

 Adam Fondren, Journal Staff

The New Year will bring fee changes to South Dakota State Parks.

Changes will affect park entrance licenses and select camping fees, according to a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Game, Fish & Parks.

“The modest increases for individuals would potentially mean an additional $3 million in revenue for Game, Fish and Parks to maintain and repair park amenities and necessities, like roads and bridges,” said GFP deputy secretary Kevin Robling, in the release. “We need to make sure our parks are meeting the high standards of excellence that all our park visitors expect, now and for generations to come.”

Annual licenses to state parks will be $36 with a daily fee of $8. A 7-day motorcycle pass to Custer State Park will be $20. In campgrounds, prime campsites will increase to $26, preferred sites to $23 and modern to $20. Fees for non-electric, tent-only sites will be going down in some cases. These sites will now be consistently $15 statewide.

This is the first park entrance fee increase since 2014. The changes are in line with the rate of inflation and with fees in surrounding states.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

In brief

  • Updated

Weather may cause travel problems

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News