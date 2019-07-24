Sylvan Lake is being “loved to death” and might need changes to protect it for future generations, according to officials who are developing a master plan for the popular Black Hills attraction.
The public is invited to share its opinions about the lake during a master planning workshop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City.
Sylvan Lake is about 35 miles southwest of Rapid City in the Black Hills. The lake was created by a dam in 1881 and is ringed by picturesque rock formations. Activities in and around the lake include swimming, canoeing, kayaking, hiking and rock-climbing.
Sylvan Lake is within Custer State Park, which received more than 1.8 million visitors last year.
The popularity of the lake is especially apparent on summer days, when vehicles spill out of the parking lots onto park roads, swimmers and sunbathers spread across the beach, wedding parties assemble on the lakeshore, and hikers flock to the Black Elk Peak summit trail that begins nearby.
Kobee Stalder, visitor services program manager for Custer State Park, said the lake’s popularity is taking a toll on its natural features.
“The area is kind of being loved to death up there in terms of visitor capacity,” Stalder said Tuesday in a Journal interview.
The phrase “loved to death” also appears in the notes of a June 25 startup meeting attended by officials involved in the master-planning process. Included in the meeting were representatives of Wyss Associates, of Rapid City, which is being paid $78,500 by state government to help compile the master plan.
Stalder said more public meetings might be scheduled (one was already conducted Monday in Custer) to help inform the planning process. Online surveys are being collected at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SylvanLakeAreaMP, and visitors might also be surveyed at the lake.
The last master plan addressing Sylvan Lake was prepared for all of Custer State Park in 1974, Stalder said. The new master plan for Sylvan Lake is scheduled to be complete by the spring of 2020.
Stalder said symptoms of the lake's high usage include erosion on the trail around the shore and ruts along roadsides where vehicles park when the parking lots are full.
Notes of the June 25 startup meeting mention a concern about water quality in the lake because of erosion from the trail. There is no known water depth survey of the lake, the notes say, and the amount of siltation in the lake is also unknown.
Other concerns mentioned in the notes include a lack of survey data about the visitor experience in the lake area; a lack of sufficient policies for activities such as slacklining, electric bicycle use, drone piloting and helicopter tours; negative impacts to climbing areas from increased rock climbing; a need for protection of plant species including limber pine trees; and greater siltation in runoff caused by tree deaths from mountain pine beetles.
The meeting notes include some questions to be researched, including whether visitors are disappointed upon arriving at the lake because of the large number of people there, and whether locals are avoiding the lake because of its heavy usage.
Ideas mentioned during the meeting for potential evaluation include a proposal to relieve traffic congestion on Needles Highway by making the highway one-way, and a proposal to give locals some sort of preferential treatment at the lake.
As the master planning process continues, its progress will be updated online at https://sylvanlakeareamasterplan.weebly.com.