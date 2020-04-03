State prison inmates making masks, other safety gear for staff

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State prison inmates are producing masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for prison staff.

The cotton jersey face masks, nylon gowns and plastic face shields will be used by correctional and health staff who work in the prisons, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections. They'll also be sent to other government agencies.

“This is a perfect example of the DOC and (Pheasantland Industries) staff members and those in our custody coming together to do what’s needed,” said Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt. “I’m proud to lead an organization that maximizes our resources and our abilities to help out during this pandemic.”

The Journal is waiting to learn how much the inmates are being paid, if staff will be wearing the masks the entire time they're at work, and if inmates will have access to the PPE in certain situations.