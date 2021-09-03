State prison program building $9,000 desk for Gov. Noem

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's order for a customized, personal desk from a state prison work program will cost nearly $9,000 after modifications such as brass embossing, a gun drawer with leather inserts and a footrest were added to the order.

The governor's spokesman Ian Fury said Friday that taxpayers won't be saddled with the bill because it's a personal order for Noem and that the initial bid for the black walnut executive desk ranged from $5,000 to $6,000.

Dakota News Now, citing unnamed corrections officers, reported that the bill had run to $9,000 after the modifications, which included increasing the length of the desk to 100 inches to allow two people to work side-by-side. The corrections officers alleged that prison officials had ordered the bill be discounted by $3,000.

Fury disputed that the governor would receive a discount. He said Noem would pay the full amount of the final bill.

He said the order had always been a personal purchase for the governor but that she may use it in her official office.

“She wanted a new desk,” Fury said.