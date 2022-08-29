 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State prisoner escapes Rapid City work center

  Updated
Samuel Ross

Ross

 Provided

State prison inmate Samuel Ross has been placed on escape status.

According to a Monday morning news release, Ross left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work release job on Aug. 27. He left the job site without authorization and failed to return to his assigned unit.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections said Ross, 31, is a Native American male. He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Ross is currently serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of Minnehaha and Tripp counties and for failure to appear from Minnehaha County.

If you see Ross or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately. Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.  

