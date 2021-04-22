State, property owner shield identity of former assistant police chief after Schroeder Fire begins on his property

“There’s nothing to substantiate a claim of arson,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said Thursday.

Two Journal reporters visited Bestgen’s home Wednesday morning in the hopes that he would speak about his arson concerns, whether he thinks his theory was properly investigated, if he thinks the fire could have been accidentally caused by his slash pile and what he makes of how the fire impacted others.

A man later identified as Bestgen opened the door to the house and the reporters asked to speak with the homeowner. Instead of identifying himself as the property owner, Bestgen said he would pass along a note and business card to that person — whose name was unknown to the reporters at that point.

Soon after, a reporter received a phone call from Tony Mangan, the spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, who said the homeowner was invoking Marsy’s Law and DPS therefore couldn’t release his name.

The Journal later learned through multiple sources that Bestgen was the homeowner and both reporters realized he was the man who answered the door after looking at photographs of him.

The Journal left a message at Bestgen’s workplace and phone numbers listed under his name, but he did not immediately receive a response on Thursday afternoon.