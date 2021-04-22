State, property owner shield identity of former assistant police chief after Schroeder Fire begins on his property

A former Sturgis assistant police chief and city council president hid his identity from the Journal while the state agreed to shield his name when he invoked a crime victims' law after the Schroeder Fire began on his property.
Branden Bestgen, a businessman who previously worked in law enforcement, firefighting and local government, is the owner of the Schroeder Road home where the blaze began, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and a private fire investigator working for South Dakota Wildland Fire say the fire was caused by a large permitted slash pile lit March 16 on Bestgen’s property that wasn’t completely put out once the snow melted and the fire began on March 31, an incredibly windy day.
However, Bestgen told investigators that he’s “100% sure the burn pile fire was completely out” and believes someone started the blaze on purpose, according to a written statement cited in a 60-page investigative report.
“There’s nothing to substantiate a claim of arson,” Sheriff Kevin Thom said Thursday.
Two Journal reporters visited Bestgen’s home Wednesday morning in the hopes that he would speak about his arson concerns, whether he thinks his theory was properly investigated, if he thinks the fire could have been accidentally caused by his slash pile and what he makes of how the fire impacted others.
A man later identified as Bestgen opened the door to the house and the reporters asked to speak with the homeowner. Instead of identifying himself as the property owner, Bestgen said he would pass along a note and business card to that person — whose name was unknown to the reporters at that point.
Soon after, a reporter received a phone call from Tony Mangan, the spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, who said the homeowner was invoking Marsy’s Law and DPS therefore couldn’t release his name.
The Journal later learned through multiple sources that Bestgen was the homeowner and both reporters realized he was the man who answered the door after looking at photographs of him.
The Journal left a message at Bestgen’s workplace and phone numbers listed under his name, but he did not immediately receive a response on Thursday afternoon.
The Schroeder Fire burned 2,224 acres west of Rapid City, came as close to four miles from the city, destroyed a home, damaged at least seven other structures, forced up to 500 people to evacuate and closed down road access for many others over a five-day period.
Marsy’s Law
South Dakota voters approved a Marsy’s Law amendment in 2016 that added a “Rights of Crime Victim” section to the Constitution that includes the right to privacy.
DPS does not believe the Schroeder Fire was an arson but said it would not share the property owner’s name after he invoked Marsy’s Law.
“We’re not trying to hide anything, but the definition of victim is broad and if someone says they’re invoking Marsy’s Law, we have to abide by that” since it’s the courts, not DPS, that determines who is a victim, Mangan said Wednesday afternoon. “He has invoked Marsy’s Law and we are going to honor that.”
A victim under Marsy’s Law means “a person against whom a crime or delinquent act is committed,” according to the Constitution.
Marty Jackley, a former attorney general who has applied and issued opinions about Marsy's Law, declined to comment on whether he thinks it was appropriately applied in this case.
However, he agreed with Mangan that the definition under the Constitution is “very general and broad.”
“This incident has not been through the court system; therefore, there's been no determination of who is a victim,” Mangan added. “So DPS has no choice but to follow state law and honor the request by individuals involved when they invoke Marsy's Law.”
The decision on whether to apply Marsy’s Law “was discussed internally” with DPS staffers who have addressed the law before, Mangan said. He did not directly answer when asked if any lawyer was part of that discussion.
Mangan compared this decision to how DPS has handled car crashes.
“We have had crashes where there have been no charges filed where one or two of the people involved have invoked Marsy’s Law” and DPS respected that, he said.
Mangan said he believes this request has been granted to people who caused a crash — but were not charged with any crime — not just victims.
Jackley said that as attorney general, he would look to the constitutional definition of a victim but also other legal definitions when deciding whether someone is considered a victim under Marsy’s Law.
“You have to go by the Constitution but the Constitution is so general that you would often seek other sources,” he said.
The “Crimes” title of South Dakota law defines a victim quite narrowly as it requires a suspect and active prosecution. It says a victim is a “person against whom the defendant in a criminal prosecution has committed or attempted to commit a crime.”
However, a victim is defined more broadly when it comes to some specific situations and crimes, Jackley said. For example, a sexual assault victim includes an alleged victim when it comes to rules of criminal evidence.
Jackley said he’s not aware of any South Dakota court case where a judge has been asked to interpret the definition of a victim under Marsy’s Law.
Marsy’s Law has been criticized by some legal experts for comparing victims’ rights to defendants’ rights since the latter are having their rights impacted by the state, not private citizens. There’s also been controversy in response to some jurisdictions applying the law to police officers who used serious force after saying they were victimized.
Jackley agreed in 2018 to apply Marsy’s Law to a state trooper who invoked it after she shot at a man who was later convicted of assaulting her.
Arson claim
“We have reason to believe the Schroeder Fire was caused intentionally, by an unrelated third party,” Bestgen wrote in a written statement cited in the report.
Bestgen said he’s twice served as a volunteer firefighter, obtained multiple firefighting certifications including a wildland one, and battled “numerous wildland fires.”
“I understand how to ensure that things don’t continue to burn and smolder,” he said.
Bestgen also mentioned two earlier suspicious fires on his property, including one he said he reported to law enforcement after someone entered his then-vacant home, placed a stump inside a room and tried to burn it.
He provided investigators working on the Schroeder Fire with a brief history of what he called a “suspicious items timeline” and an “intentional acts timeline,” the report says.
The fire patterns and movement made it clear that the blaze began at the slash pile and was fueled by “topography and wind conditions,” Todd Hedglin, the private fire investigator, said in the report. He said heat, coals and ash can remain in a large pile for days or weeks.
Hedglin explained in detail how he ruled out three other possible causes of the fire but says it was the sheriff’s office that determined arson wasn’t to blame.
Fourteen people from the sheriff’s office, including investigators, deputies and a forensic technician, worked on the investigative side of the fire along with Hedglin and Wildland Fire, Thom said.
He said one of his employees is a certified in wildfire investigations and was therefore able to look for physical signs of arson near the slash pile. Other staff members helped by conducting 72 contacts or interviews, using a drone to conduct aerial mapping, and doing soil testing.
Mark Vargo, Pennington County state’s attorney, said the sheriff’s office consulted his office about the fire but declined to discuss the evidence and how he came to his decision that no crime was committed.
Vargo and Thom said they’ve investigated many alleged arsons but don’t remember any other ones that were tied to a wildfire.
Vargo said South Dakota has other laws regulating illegal fire behavior ranging from reckless burning to failing to control or report a dangerous fire.
There are also laws related to open fires in the Black Hills Forest Fire Protection District, which Bestgen’s house is in. One law says a permit is required for open fires, such as slash piles, and anyone who violates the law is liable for civil damages.
Bestgen had a proper permit, Hedglin said.
