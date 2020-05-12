State provides $10.5 million in small business loans

Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday the state has issued $10.5 million in economic development loans to 200 small businesses across South Dakota to provide financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Noem started the Small Business Relief Fund in April. To qualify, businesses were required to have fewer than 250 employees and have the business based in South Dakota and established before March.
"These businesses literally span the entire state from every corner to every region," Noem said at her daily press briefing. "We're helping restaurants, retail shops, hotels, salons, trade shops, construction and manufacturing, and many more different businesses."
According to a listing of the businesses that received the assistance, loan amounts ranged from $5,000 to $75,000.
Fifty-one businesses in Rapid City, Box Elder, Sturgis, Hill City, Keystone, Spearfish, Deadwood, Lead, Custer and Hot Springs received a total of $2,430,000 from the program.
Noem commended the efforts by state agencies to distribute the funds in just over three weeks.
"They were amazing in how they recognized the need that these family businesses had to pay bills, to keep their operation going, to provide for their employees and families," she said. "They worked overtime, many times through the night to make sure they got those dollars out the door as soon as possible."
Health supplies
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said more personal protective equipment is on its way to health care providers to assist in getting hospitals back to full capacity.
"As we've talked in the past, the supply chain for certain aspects of personal protective equipment has been challenging for our health care providers to be able to order that equipment on their own. We've heard that from certain providers in particular. We at the state level have seen those challenges as well," Malsam-Rysdon said.
The health secretary said the state will begin distributing the equipment through health boards to get to the areas that need the help.
"The supplies are still limited and we have to make sure we have enough for any COVID response, specifically," Malsam-Rysdon said. "We'll be working with professional licensing boards that are part of the Department of Health, 13 different boards, to work with their licensed members to distribute a limited supply of M95 masks, surgical masks, face shields and other equipment that will help people provide health care."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.