State reaches plea agreement with woman accused of killing 20-year-old Rapid City man

A Kyle woman charged with first-degree manslaughter in the November 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Nova Alexander in Rapid City has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of an agreement with the State's Attorney's office.

Jesse Schmockel, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of simple assault in front of Seventh Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle on Thursday. Schmockel was originally indicted in March on three felonies and two misdemeanors, including first-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and two counts of simple assault.

During her Thursday hearing, Schmockel told Pfeifle that she and several others were at a home on Marquette Drive on Nov. 29, 2021, when she and another individual began struggling over control of a handgun. Two shots were fired — one which struck and killed Alexander before passing through him and injuring his father. The other bullet struck another victim in the leg.

Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, while each count of simple assault is a maximum of one year in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Schmockel is set to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30.