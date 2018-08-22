The state Public Utilities Commission has scheduled a special meeting later this week to consider suspending the grain-buyer license covering four locations in southeastern South Dakota.
The commission gathers Friday at 9:30 a.m. CT at the Capitol to review the situation of Utica Grain Inc. Ralph Marquardt of Yankton incorporated the company in 1999. It does business as Upper Midwest Grain Elevator.
Midwest Grain has locations in Irene, Meckling, Tabor and Utica.
Marquardt, a member of the state Transportation Commission that oversees highways and bridges, attended several state Railroad Board meetings in 2016 regarding the state-owned Napa-Platte track. The Tabor elevator is on the Napa-Platte line.
In an Aug. 4, 2016 letter to the rail board, Marquardt discussed the grain facilities at Tabor. Among his comments he wrote: “With the new construction at our bin site we hope to re-establish this crucial rail link and put Tabor back on the active railroad map.
Since that time, several rail-board members have made comments at their public meetings regarding the lack of activity by Marquardt at the Tabor location.
The Midwest Grain case is the latest of its type for the Public Utilities Commission.
The state agency decided Aug. 8 to seek court permission to take receivership of H and I Grain of Hetland “for the sole purpose of selling the corporation to a consortium of individuals and entities who have not been fully paid for grain sold to H&I Grain.”
State Attorney General Marty Jackley also has filed felony charges against four members of the Steffensen family who operate H and I Grain.
PUC staff attorneys Amanda Reiss and Kristen Edwards asked for the immediate suspension in the Midwest Grain matter.
“We are specifically aware of acts of insolvency and stress an immediate suspension of the license at each of the four location is the only way to prevent further potential damage to South Dakota producers,” they said in a filing Reiss signed.
The lawyers said in the document the PUC staff had worked for months with Midwest Grain personnel. They said Midwest Grain “showed a significant deficiency in payables” in the July 18 and July 27 reports.
Midwest Grain failed to submit weekly financial information for the weeks of Aug. 3, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, according to the PUC lawyers.
They said Midwest Grain submitted a revised balance sheet Aug. 17 that showed the company still had deficiencies in working capital and “a significant amount” of assets and liabilities had been added or removed “without an explanation.”
“Additionally, the balance sheets showed a significant amount of expenditures that appeared to be out of line with Midwest Grain’s ordinary course of business,” Reiss and Edwards said.
An Aug. 20 on-site inspection of the company’s books and facilities triggered the request that same day for the immediate suspension.
“The inspection showed that as of today’s date, the company has negative working capital with the inability to pay accounts payable if the producers were to demand payment,” Reiss and Edwards wrote.
They said Cody Chambliss, who recently began as manager for the grain warehouse division, and warehouse inspector Justin Blais would be available to testify Friday.
Mitchell Peterson, a lawyer representing the company, promised Wednesday any potential past deficiencies would be “corrected through management changes, improved reporting practices, and increased capitalization to meet the statutory requirements.”
Peterson told regulators: “Utica Grain customers are not at risk financially for any grain transactions. Utica Grain has always paid its customers promptly upon request and it will continue to do so.”