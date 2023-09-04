South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the final ballot explanation for a draft initiated measure that would legalize marijuana.

Matthew Schweich, of Sioux Falls, proposed the initiated measure, which would amend Title 34 of the State Constitution to allow South Dakotans 21 and older to possess, grow, sell, and ingest cannabis, as well as cannabis paraphernalia. The initiated measure does not affect laws dealing with hemp. The measure also does not change State laws concerning the State’s medical marijuana program or legalize cannabis sales.

If the required 17,509 valid signatures are gathered and approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, the proposed constitutional amendment will be placed on the 2024 general ballot. A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass the measure.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a review of all the comments received during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period. A total of 15 comments were received.

The final ballot explanation and submitted comments can be found by clicking here.