The Black Hills Special Services Cooperative has been awarded $1.7 million in state grants to continue funding after-school programs at two Rapid City elementary schools.
The group is one of only six in South Dakota that will receive funding this year through the state Department of Education's 21st Century Community Learning Center grant program. A total of 20 applied, according to the department.
Grants range from $50,000 to $250,000 a year and are given to those organizations that provide out-of-school academic enrichment programs — including as tutoring, mentoring, music education and homework help — to students attending schools with high rates of poverty. Programming is often organized by local YMCAs or Boys and Girls Clubs.
The grants are disbursed in five-year cycles and in Rapid City will be used to support Discovery Center programs at Knollwood and General Beadle Elementary schools. They will provide $160,000 a year to Knollwood's program and $180,000 a year to General Beadle's.
Cooperative Executive Director Joe Hauge said the funding will primarily help to cover the costs of staffing the centers and supplying them with curriculum materials. The programs are coordinated by certified teachers, according to a Rapid City Area Schools web page.
Hauge added that the 21st Century grants have funded the programs at Knollwood and General Beadle for the past 15 years. They are attended by 120 and 150 students, respectively.
The cooperative sponsors a similar program at Horace Mann Elementary School and a combined after-school program for Rapid Valley and Valley View Elementary schools. The group comprises 12 regional school districts and was founded in 1980 to allow them to pool resources.