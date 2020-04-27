State replaces warden who resigned from women's prison in Pierre

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pierre | The Department of Corrections announced Monday a replacement for Wanda Markland, who was the warden at the women's prison when nine inmates walked away from it on March 23.

Markland resigned the next day and Darren Berg was named the interim warden. On Monday, Berg was promoted to the position of warden at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre.

He has worked for the Department of Corrections for 18 years, starting as a correctional officer and working his way up to unit manager and deputy warden positions at the women’s prison. He also served as the department’s data systems manager.

The prison encompasses all security levels and includes the nearby Pierre Community Work Center. As of April 23, there were 440 inmates there.

Markland had been the prison's warden since August 2018. She resigned the day after nine inmates fled the minimum-security unit and the state announced that a woman from that unit tested positive for COVID-19.

Maggie Seidel, a spokesperson for Gov. Noem, declined to disclose at the time why Markland resigned.