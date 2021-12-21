 Skip to main content
State reports 205 new influenza cases

An increase in influenza cases in the state could become an issue for healthcare providers already struggling to keep up with COVID-19 patients.

In a report from Dec. 5-11, the Department of Health reported 205 new cases of the flu with 196 being Type A. The one week total is more than the state had reported all year. There have been 362 total cases of the flu. 

Fifteen people have needed hospitalization for flu symptoms with six of those coming last week.  Three of those hospitalized have been children under four. Seven were over 65. One South Dakota resident has died from the flu this year.

Flu activity is listed as minimal across the state with about 10% of the tests coming back positive.

