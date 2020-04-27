State reports 33 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 2,245 with 1,316 recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota reported the fewest positive cases of coronavirus in weeks. Only 33 new cases were reported Monday and 59 people are listed as recovering.

The number of deaths was unchanged and the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses dropped three to 61 as there were 18 people released from a hospital and 15 new hospitalizations.

Overall, the Department of Health has reported 2,245 positive cases in the state, with 1,316 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Aberdeen and Rapid City are both considering updates to city policies that restrict some local business functions.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she hadn't seen the provisions that will be considered but recent data does show more about how the state is experiencing the outbreak.

"We continue to revise projections," Malsam-Rysdon said. "As we receive more information, we have seen a decrease in hospital bed needs."