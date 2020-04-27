State reports 33 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 2,245 with 1,316 recovered

South Dakota reported the fewest positive cases of coronavirus in weeks. Only 33 new cases were reported Monday and 59 people are listed as recovering.
The number of deaths was unchanged and the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses dropped three to 61 as there were 18 people released from a hospital and 15 new hospitalizations.
Overall, the Department of Health has reported 2,245 positive cases in the state, with 1,316 recoveries and 11 deaths.
Aberdeen and Rapid City are both considering updates to city policies that restrict some local business functions.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she hadn't seen the provisions that will be considered but recent data does show more about how the state is experiencing the outbreak.
"We continue to revise projections," Malsam-Rysdon said. "As we receive more information, we have seen a decrease in hospital bed needs."
The Smithfield Foods outbreak has now affected 850 employees and 245 close contacts of those employees. Those 1,095 cases make up more than half of the 1,880 cases in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County was the site of 26 of the additional 33 positive tests Monday. Lincoln County has three more positive cases, for a total of 131 cases.
The other positive cases Monday came from Brookings, Douglas, Stanley and Yankton counties.
The Department of Health added new information to its website Monday to include a racial breakdown of cases in the state. White people make up 31 percent of the cases and black people make up 20 percent of the cases. Hispanic patients make up 19 percent of the cases and people who identified as Asian make up 12 percent. Native Americans make up 4 percent and 14 percent weren't listed under a specific race.
According to the U.S. Census estimates in 2019, white people make up 84 percent of the South Dakota population. Native Americans makes up about 8.5 percent of the population while black people (2.4 percent) and Asian (1.7 percent) make up about the same percentage of the state's population as Hispanic people (4.1 percent).
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.