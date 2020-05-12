State reports 5 new COVID-19 cases in Pennington County, 5 more deaths statewide

Five deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak were reported Tuesday in South Dakota.
There were also five new cases reported in Pennington County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 32. Nineteen cases are still active.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the Department of Health has not identified any hot spots in Pennington County. He also confirmed there was one positive test from a Walmart employee from the store on LaCrosse Street, however, none of the other recent cases are related to that patient, according to reporting by the state.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said a public health warning wasn't warranted for that case under department guidelines.
"Sometimes when someone is at work or somewhere else when they are able to transmit the disease, we have to issue a public health notice," she said. "That is only if we can't notify other people who may have come in contact with them."
The state reported 49 new cases Tuesday to bring the total to 3,663, including 1,315 active cases in South Dakota.
Minnehaha County now has 2,978 total positive tests after 25 more were reported Tuesday. More than 1,100 of them remain active. Brown County reported five new cases Tuesday and Todd and Union counties each reported three new cases. The other new cases Tuesday were reported in Beadle, Clark, Clay, Corson, Davison, McCook, Moody and Yankton counties.
Todd County now has 13 positive tests and eight active cases. Stanley County only has one active case with eight total positive tests. Meade County has three active cases and both of the positive cases in Fall River County have recovered.
The state has seen 271 people hospitalized and 74 are still receiving in-patient care.
Tuesday's deaths included one person who was 30-39 years old, two in their 60s and two more in their 80s. Dr. Clayton said the 30-39 year old had underlying medical conditions that contributed to the death from COVID-19.
So far, the state has reported a total of 39 coronavirus deaths in South Dakota. Of those, 34 occurred in Minnehaha County.
