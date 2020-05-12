State reports 5 new COVID cases in Pennington County, 5 more deaths statewide

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak were reported Tuesday in South Dakota.

There were also five new cases reported in Pennington County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 32. Nineteen cases are still active.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the Department of Health has not identified any hot spots in Pennington County. He also confirmed there was one positive test from a Walmart employee from the store on LaCrosse Street, however, none of the other recent cases are related to that patient, according to reporting by the state.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said a public health warning wasn't warranted for that case under department guidelines.

"Sometimes when someone is at work or somewhere else when they are able to transmit the disease, we have to issue a public health notice," she said. "That is only if we can't notify other people who may have come in contact with them."

The state reported 49 new cases Tuesday to bring the total to 3,663, including 1,315 active cases in South Dakota.