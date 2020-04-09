State reports 54 new coronavirus cases Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Health Department announced that 54 new positive coronavirus tests have been reported in South Dakota, which also has 6,700 negative tests on record after 345 more negative tests Thursday.

Only six of the infected people in the state have died and 161 have recovered. Only 27 of the 447 have required hospitalization so far.

There is one new case reported in Pennington County - now seven total with five of those already recovered while one passed away. Once again Minnehaha County bore the brunt of the new cases with 46 of the 54 positive tests coming from Minnehaha Wednesday. Lincoln County also had two new cases.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the Department of Health wasn't sure how many of the new cases were related to the 80 positive tests related to Sioux Falls food producer Smithfield.

"A lot of the numbers you are seeing now are a result of the state partnering with Smithfield and their healthcare provider to provide enhanced testing at the facility," Dr. Clayton said.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said they are providing contract tracing on all positive tests right now. Typically, the state notifies about 10 people for each person who tests positive.