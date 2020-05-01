State reports eight coronavirus deaths in last two days to raise total fatalities to 21

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four South Dakota residents have died from COVID-19 illnesses for the second consecutive day raising the death toll from the coronavirus to 21 in the state.

The deaths reported Friday are from Minnehaha County and include one person between the ages of 60-69, one between 70-79 and two between 80-89.

There are still 69 patients being treated in hospitals across the state. There were 76 new cases reported Friday in the state, raising the total to 2,525 on May 1. On April 1, the state had 108 positive tests and 64 active cases.

One of the cases reported Friday was in Pennington County. There are two active cases in the county out of the 13 that have been reported. There are no other changes in cases in Custer, Fall River, Lawrence or Meade counties.

Stanley County had one new positive test to increase its total to eight. One Stanley County patient recovered so seven cases there are still listed as active.

The state reported 114 new recoveries Friday meaning there are 818 active cases in South Dakota.