State reports eight coronavirus deaths in last two days to raise total fatalities to 21

Four South Dakota residents have died from COVID-19 illnesses for the second consecutive day raising the death toll from the coronavirus to 21 in the state.
The deaths reported Friday are from Minnehaha County and include one person between the ages of 60-69, one between 70-79 and two between 80-89.
There are still 69 patients being treated in hospitals across the state. There were 76 new cases reported Friday in the state, raising the total to 2,525 on May 1. On April 1, the state had 108 positive tests and 64 active cases.
One of the cases reported Friday was in Pennington County. There are two active cases in the county out of the 13 that have been reported. There are no other changes in cases in Custer, Fall River, Lawrence or Meade counties.
Stanley County had one new positive test to increase its total to eight. One Stanley County patient recovered so seven cases there are still listed as active.
The state reported 114 new recoveries Friday meaning there are 818 active cases in South Dakota.
Minnehaha County is now the site of 2,089 positive tests, up 51 from Thursday. Lincoln County reported six new coronavirus cases (153 total) and Brown County reported three for a total of 42 total, including 22 associated with the DemKota beef plant. Roberts County in the northeast corner of the state doubled its number of cases with four new ones reported Friday and Day County added three more. In the southeast corner of the state, Union County added three for a total of 21.
Todd County added its second case Friday and the other new cases came from Dewey, Hughes and Yankton counties.
A question from the daily press briefing mentioned that Spearfish had reopened for business and that social distancing wasn't being observed.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she would tell Spearfish or any other city that they should observe Gov. Kristi Noem's recommendations of appropriate social distancing, personal hygiene and appropriate sanitization of surfaces in areas that are reopening to public business.
The state completed 259 tests on Thursday despite the fact that capacity is more than 10 times that. Malsam-Rysdon said the state has loosened restrictions on which patients should be tested, but they aren't going to "waste" testing supplies. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said he sees some benefits to testing asymptomatic people in some situations but for the most part, the tests will be reserved for patients showing symptoms.
The general testing recommendation is to perform a diagnostic test if the patient presents the the following signs and symptoms of COVID-19:
- Cough or
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of these symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
