State reports four new coronavirus cases in Pennington County

The total percentage of positive tests in South Dakota remained high Wednesday with 69 new positive tests of 647 total tests reported Tuesday by 5 p.m.
Pennington County added four new cases Wednesday for a total of 36 in the county. There are still 22 active cases. There were 48 tests completed in Pennington County on Tuesday — a total of 1,209 tests have been completed here.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon confirmed that two of the cases in Pennington County were related to the Walmart store on LaCrosse Street in north Rapid City.
"Neither of those cases in employees had enough exposure to create a risk to the public," Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday. She said in order to have exposure an employee has to be around people for more than five minutes within six feet.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said if there had been exposure to the public, the department of health would have issued a public health warning.
One new case was reported in Meade County for a total of five with four active.
Minnehaha County had another 39 cases reported. The county that is home to Smithfield Foods has had 3,017 total positive tests and 1,125 active cases — by far the most in the state.
Oglala County added two cases (three total, two active) and Todd County added one (14 total, nine active). Todd County was upgraded to substantial community spread from minimal to moderate community spread.
The number of cases in Brown County climbed 11 Wednesday as the number of infected employees at the DemKota beef plant increased to 82.
The other new cases Wednesday included three from Lincoln County two from Moody and one each in Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Grant, and Todd counties.
Ten more patients were hospitalized Wednesday. There have been 281 people hospitalized and 79 are currently being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in a hospital.
The state now has a total of 3,732 positive tests and 1,326 active cases. There have been 39 deaths reported. No new deaths were reported Wednesday. Almost 26,000 tests have been completed in South Dakota. More than 10,000 of those have been in Minnehaha County.
