State reports four new coronavirus cases in Pennington County

The total percentage of positive tests in South Dakota remained high Wednesday with 69 new positive tests of 647 total tests reported Tuesday by 5 p.m.

Pennington County added four new cases Wednesday for a total of 36 in the county. There are still 22 active cases. There were 48 tests completed in Pennington County on Tuesday — a total of 1,209 tests have been completed here.

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon confirmed that two of the cases in Pennington County were related to the Walmart store on LaCrosse Street in north Rapid City.

"Neither of those cases in employees had enough exposure to create a risk to the public," Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday. She said in order to have exposure an employee has to be around people for more than five minutes within six feet.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said if there had been exposure to the public, the department of health would have issued a public health warning.

One new case was reported in Meade County for a total of five with four active.

Minnehaha County had another 39 cases reported. The county that is home to Smithfield Foods has had 3,017 total positive tests and 1,125 active cases — by far the most in the state.