State reports four new COVID-19 deaths, including two in Pennington County

Malsam-Rysdon said the state will provide information about South Dakota cases that “rise to the level of the cluster,” and if any cases come from the rally, “we will be providing that information.” But cases from out-of-state residents won’t be part of the DOH’s updates, she said.

For cases identified in other states, Clayton said close contacts identified in South Dakota residents would be reported back from other states to the DOH, which would issue a public notice as necessary, he said.

In a call with health care professionals Thursday morning, state health lab director Tim Southern said 14 testing machines are in the Black Hills spread between Rapid City and Spearfish. Southern said some are in Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, Custer and Hot Springs. Over 5,000 tests are in those areas to help with anticipated rally testing, he said.

Testing in schools

Southern also said in the call that more testing machines would go to South Dakota’s colleges and universities.

“We are placing a number of instruments and tests at our public universities in the state,” Southern said. “Our colleges and universities are also a focal point for testing priority.”