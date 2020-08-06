State reports four new COVID-19 deaths, including two in Pennington County

The state health department reported 105 new coronavirus cases across the state Thursday, including five new cases in Pennington County.
Thursday’s report brought the state to a total of 9,273 cases, with 8,145 recoveries and 987 active cases.
The Department of Health’s report included four new fatalities, marking 141 total COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota. The decedents were all women, two from Pennington County, one from Minnehaha and one from Oglala Lakota county. One was in her 70s and three were in their 80s.
The state reported 1,781 total test results for a positive rate of 5.9%. Thursday’s report reflected 147,336 test results among 117,574 South Dakotans.
Forty-four people were hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 on Thursday, contributing to a total of 861 people hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
The DOH also gave updates on a number of outbreaks in the state. Seventy of the 94 campers and staff who were South Dakota residents that got COVID-19 after attending Camp Judson have recovered from coronavirus.
Twelve of the 37 staff and residents who got COVID-19 at McCrossan Boys Ranch have recovered.
Sturgis rally
Both state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon and state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said they wouldn’t attend the Sturgis rally and recommend people take the “proper precautions” against COVID-19, such as social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH would be sending additional staff to the Sturgis rally to check on food safety regulations for vendors, test water at campgrounds and inspect tattoo establishments at the request of the city.
Staff aren’t going directly to assist with any COVID-19 response like testing, Malsam-Rysdon said, noting the testing is handled by the city and Monument Health.
When asked about any increase of cases that may follow the rally, Clayton said that “any time you’re bringing individuals together from areas that might have higher risk of COVID-19 in their (state or county), that does pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission.”
The state health department will only track cases among South Dakota residents that arise from the Sturgis rally, not from any out-of-state residents who contract COVID-19 while here or who spread it in the Black Hills.
Malsam-Rysdon said the state will provide information about South Dakota cases that “rise to the level of the cluster,” and if any cases come from the rally, “we will be providing that information.” But cases from out-of-state residents won’t be part of the DOH’s updates, she said.
For cases identified in other states, Clayton said close contacts identified in South Dakota residents would be reported back from other states to the DOH, which would issue a public notice as necessary, he said.
In a call with health care professionals Thursday morning, state health lab director Tim Southern said 14 testing machines are in the Black Hills spread between Rapid City and Spearfish. Southern said some are in Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, Custer and Hot Springs. Over 5,000 tests are in those areas to help with anticipated rally testing, he said.
Testing in schools
Southern also said in the call that more testing machines would go to South Dakota’s colleges and universities.
“We are placing a number of instruments and tests at our public universities in the state,” Southern said. “Our colleges and universities are also a focal point for testing priority.”
Southern also said the state is working on a plan to conduct sentinel surveillance testing for teachers, staff, administrators and bus drivers in K-12 schools.
The DOH is aiming to test 5 percent of K-12 staff each month, which Southern estimated at 1,200 tests per month.
Participation in the sentinel surveillance testing is voluntary, but strongly encouraged by the DOH. Districts wishing to participate must enroll with the Department of Education, Southern said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
