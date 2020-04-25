State reports jump of 107 new cases Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time in several days, the state of South Dakota reported more than 100 new cases of coronavirus Saturday. Once again, none of the 107 new cases were in West River counties.

In fact 10 of the 11 reported cases in Pennington County are listed as recovered (the other was a death reported in March) and all nine of the Lawrence County cases are recovered meaning there are no known active cases of coronavirus in West River counties.

East River counties aren't as fortunate. Minnehaha County is home to 1,796 of the 2,147 (- up from 2,040 Friday - cases in the entire state. Only 983 of those are recovered, so there are 813 active cases there. Lincoln County has had 125 cases reported with 70 of those recovered.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the South Dakota total at 10. There were also no new reports of hospitalizations in the state. Only 61 are currently being treated for coronavirus in a hospital.