State reports one fatality, eight injury accidents occurred on Saturday

At 11:53 a.m., Saturday, intersection of Sturgis Road and Tilford Road, near Piedmont: Three motorcycles were southbound on Sturgis Road. A 2007 Harley-Davidson FXDBI motorcycle did not slow down in time and collided with the two motorcycles that were ahead of it. The 40-year-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Sturgis Hospital. Charge is pending. The other two motorcycles were a 2006 Harley-Davidson and a 2000 Harley-Davidson FLTR. Both male drivers received minor injuries but were not transported. Helmets were not used.

At 12:45 p.m., Saturday, Vanocker Canyon Road, mile marker 12.5, four miles south of Sturgis: A 2000 Harley-Davidson STC motorcycle was southbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went onto the road’s shoulder and struck a guard rail. The 57-year-old male driver was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the Sturgis hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

At 1:12 p.m., Saturday, U.S. Highway 385, 12 miles west of Rapid City: A 2003 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 385 approaching the intersection of S.D. Highway 44 when the driver lost control and went into the ditch. The 61-yer-old male driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. He was wearing a helmet.