State reports six new coronavirus cases in Pennington County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennington County reported six new cases of coronavirus Monday.

That brings the total number of positive tests in the county to 58 with 44 listed as active cases. Only 29 tests were completed Sunday for Pennington County. Meade County reported four negative tests on Sunday and Lawrence County reported two negative cases. Custer and Fall River counties didn't reporting any tests on Sunday.

The state listed 40 new cases Monday. However, 60 new recoveries were reported causing the number of active cases to drop from 1,219 to 1,199. There were four new hospitalizations Sunday and four patients were released, so the total number currently hospitalized is still 77. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Minnehaha County reported 15 new cases, bringing the total there to 3,150. There were 88 tests completed in Minnehaha County on Sunday. There are 914 active cases there now.

Beadle County reported six new cases and Brown County increased to 200 total positive tests with four new coronavirus cases reported Monday. Union County reported two new cases and Bonham, Corson, Lincoln, Moody, Sanborn, Todd and Yankton counties all reported one new positive test.

State officials clarified how numbers are gathered and reported Monday morning. The tests are listed on the Department of health website on the day the positive test is reported. Residents have up to five days to file a record of a death and the death is then reported in the official numbers for South Dakota the next day. Public Health notices are only released if a person who tests positive is in contact with the public within six feet for more than five minutes. The health alert is still only released if all of the close contacts can't be traced and contacted by South Dakota Department of Health employees.