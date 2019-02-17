Analyzing campaign finance data in South Dakota is a laborious process because of a low-tech disclosure system.
South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett aptly described the system when he said, "All the information is there, but it’s more of a filing cabinet than a database."
The system starts with the candidate committees, political parties, political action committees, ballot-question committees and independent groups that are required to submit campaign finance reports. Some of the reports are filled out by hand and submitted to the Secretary of State's Office, and some of the reports are filled out electronically through an online portal maintained by a vendor called BPro Inc., which is a Pierre-based business.
Digital copies of all the reports are uploaded to the internet and warehoused by BPro. A public portal on the Secretary of State's website allows the public to find and view the reports.
The state currently pays BPro $12,600 annually to maintain the campaign finance reporting system.
Other than allowing users to find and page through reports, the system has no further functionality for the public, and it has been little improved since the Secretary of State's Office first started offering pdf copies of campaign finance reports online in 2006. Numbers from the reports are not inputted into databases for searchability, number-crunching or spreadsheet-downloading, as is done by some other states and the Federal Election Commission.
That’s one of the reasons why, when the National Institute on Money in Politics graded state disclosures of political contributions in 2016, South Dakota was one of eight states to receive an “F.”
In Colorado and Maine, which both received an “A,” online campaign-finance databases make it possible to learn, in a few clicks, facts such as the total spending in a statewide race, or the total political contributions from any individual donor. A similar experience is available on the Federal Election Commission website for federal races.
The only way to learn such facts in South Dakota is to manually page through reports. Barnett, who became secretary of state in January after winning election in November, said he has not considered any upgrades to South Dakota's system and does not know what they would cost.
Colorado pays about $100,000 per year to a vendor for the upkeep of its system, said officials in that state's Office of the Secretary of State. The system was implemented at a cost of about $750,000 more than 10 years ago, the officials said.