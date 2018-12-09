The state's report cards on schools are out, and the school safety numbers aren't adding up.
Data released last month on the inaugural report cards under the Every Student Succeeds Act, which for the first time report information from a federal Civil Rights Data Collection survey, shows a whopping 65 percent of school-related arrests statewide happened in Rapid City Area Schools. A further breakdown of race categories on the district's report card says that over half those students arrested in Rapid City schools were Asian Americans.
Both numbers would be alarming — if they were accurate.
"There is likely inconsistency in how districts are reporting some of that civil rights data," Mary Stadick-Smith, interim secretary of education for South Dakota told the Journal on Wednesday.
The Rapid City school spokeswoman Katy Urban agreed the numbers in the report were inaccurate but said the district followed proper procedures when it submitted the data.
"The total number of arrests is accurate, however, there are some inaccuracies on the report card," she said. "The data submitted by RCAS reflects the true numbers. We are unsure why the report card data doesn't match the information we submitted to the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights."
The school safety data published in the 2017-2018 district report cards housed on the South Dakota Department of Education's website actually derives from a federal survey tracking the 2015-2016 school year. The breakdown of school-related arrests doesn't deviate significantly from internal data shared with the Journal by Rapid City Area Schools on the total number of school-related arrests (the district showed 168 arrests in 2015-16, whereas the state report card shows 176).
But the district's data shows 0 Asian students arrested in 2015-16 (as opposed to the 79 Asian students arrested, as displayed on the report card). And whereas the state report card says that 0 Native American students were arrested in 2015-16, the district says three years ago, 93 Native American students were arrested.
There is also lack of uniformity on school safety data between schools. Whereas Rapid City Area Schools appear to have a lion's share of statewide arrests in 2015-2016, the overall statewide number of 270 arrests is vastly under-reported, say school and state officials.
The Sioux Falls school district — the state's largest and twice as populated as Rapid City's — reported zero arrests (even though the Sioux Falls district made 194 referrals to law enforcement in 2015-16).
Are students in Sioux Falls better behaved? Does the school practice different intervention techniques than Rapid City?
Or are the Sioux Falls numbers simply inaccurate?"
"Correct," said Sioux Falls School District Spokeswoman DeeAnn Konrad, who said that in 2015, the district was not required by law to report a number of arrests. "We're not trying to make ourselves look better than any other school district. We just didn't collect the data, so we don't have outputs on arrests, for 2015."
Other inconsistencies dog the report cards.
Rapid City Area Schools reported a total of "8" violent incidents (defined as acts of harassment against students of protected classes), but the total broken down along racial categories also doesn't add up, listing two White/Caucasian students, two Black/African American students, and "-5" American Indian/Alaska Native students.
Finally, the number of "incidences of violence" also fluctuates seemingly arbitrarily from school to school.
Defined as the "number of students reported as harassed or bullied on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin, or disability," ranges from 16 and 9 in the state's largest districts, Sioux Falls and Rapid City, respectively, to 18 in Vermillion and 12 in Mitchell, two schools with a fraction of the population.
So far, no one — not district or state officials or the Office of Civil Rights in Washington D.C. — have shown whether the errors amount to typos or larger inconsistencies. Officials in Pierre say they can't adjust or even edit the school safety numbers, as districts send data ranging from arrests to violent incidents to in-school suspensions directly to the Office of Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Education in Washington D.C. The federal agency then delivers the information to state education departments, who publish the report cards.
"We knew going into this year, that the OCR data would be new," said Stadick-Smith.
However, the interim secretary said, states must publish report cards by Dec. 31 or face penalties.
A further difficulty for Stadick-Smith — who is the third acting education secretary for the state within 12 months, following departures by Melody Schopp last October and Don Kirkegaard in May — is the state department's small staff in handling the massive amount of new data collected.
"We knew going in, under ESSA, the requirements for reporting would be significantly more than in the past," said Stadick-Smith. "We have hundreds of new items."
For example, schools must now track progress for three new subgroups of students: foster care, homeless, and military-connected students.
"I don't know that we're shorthanded," said Stadick-Smith, "But we have a pretty lean staff, and we have to follow all the federal requirements. Larger states have huge staffs and entire divisions devoted to data management. We don't have that luxury."
Stadick-Smith declined to answer whether she thought the incoming gubernatorial administration should hire more data staff in Pierre, saying that's a better question for Gov.-Elect Kristi Noem's team.