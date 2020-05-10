State says it will sue tribes if they don’t stop COVID-19 checkpoints

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The governor’s office says it will sue the Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes if they don’t take down their COVID-19 prevention checkpoints on state and federal highways.

These checkpoints “are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to federal court,” Maggie Seidel, senior adviser to Gov. Kristi Noem, said in a Sunday email.

Noem said in a Friday news release and letters to the tribes that the state will take “necessary legal action,” if the checkpoints don’t come down in the next 48 hours but she did not specify what she meant by “legal action.”

Seidel said the state needs the tribes to allow “unobstructed access to state and U.S. highways for thru-traffic” and access for property owners and lessors; state personnel and contractors; and people making essential deliveries. She told the Journal that the state has received complaints from all of these groups.

Requiring “unobstructed access” to state and federal highways on reservations would prevent checkpoints on those roads since checkpoints, by their nature, require drivers to be stopped and questioned before they’re allowed to pass through or told to turn around.