State sees 121 new COVID-19 cases; 88 more at Smithfield Foods

There are 121 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota as of Tuesday and 88 of those come from Smithfield Foods, one of the hottest spots in the U.S. for the virus.

Of the state's 988 coronavirus cases, 438 are employees of the pork processing plant in Sioux Falls that has been closed indefinitely.

Dr. Joshua Clayton, epidemiologist for the Department of Health, said it's not recommended that all Smithfield employees be tested unless they have symptoms of COVID-19. Clayton didn't say whether all the employees at Smithfield Foods have been tested.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said testing is free to employees through Smithfield's health plan provider.

Malsam-Rysdon also noted Smithfield Foods would pay its employees for two weeks after it announced Sunday the plant would close.

The new cases by county, as confirmed by the state Department of Health, include one in Codington, five in Lincoln and 115 in Minnehaha. The state reported one new hospitalization and 54 new recoveries Tuesday.

