State Sen. Helene Duhamel announces District 32 re-election bid

State Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, announced Tuesday her intention to run for re-election to the District 32 Senate seat.

Duhamel was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem to fill the seat in December 2019 after Alan Solano resigned from the state Senate. She was elected to a full term in November 2020, defeating Democrat Michael Calabrese with 64% of the vote.

“It is my great honor to serve and represent my fellow citizens on the big issues that impact every one of us — water, wages, workforce housing. I ask for your continued trust and support in my role in the state Senate.” Duhamel said in her re-election announcement. “I promise to work hard, listen to all sides of an issue, and do my best for the great state of South Dakota.”

Duhamel serves as a majority whip in the state Senate, vice-chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and sits on the Joint Legislative Procedure, Senate Legislative Procedure and Senate State Affairs committees. She also had a seat on the 2020 Senate Redistricting Committee and the Marijuana Interim Study Committee.

In the 2022 legislative session, Duhamel is the prime Senate sponsor of 13 bills and has signed on as a co-sponsor of 22 pieces measures, mostly dealing with medical marijuana regulation. She has also championed legislation related to strengthening laws for sexual assault victims.

Duhamel's signature piece of legislation for the 2022 session is SB 85, which would begin the appropriation of $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund a study on constructing a waterline from the Missouri Rive to western South Dakota. It is currently awaiting a hearing in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

If the water project is approved, the estimated cost would be $1.87 billion to address future water needs in the Black Hills and western South Dakota.

Duhamel is a fifth-generation South Dakotan and a former news broadcaster. She is the public information officer for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

South Dakota's primary election is scheduled for June 7.

